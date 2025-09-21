BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Confirmed Science: The Satellite Hoax
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
87 views • 3 days ago

....they don't "orbit" the earth... they float high above us, via giant balloons.  Remember the Chinese spy balloon??  WTF?  That was a spy satellite, it was floating via giant balloon.  That wasn't just a case where they decided to use old technology, that would be ridiculous, it's just  how satellites function, they travel via balloon.

Who, by far, is the number one consumer of helium, in the entire world?  NASA.   And NASA launches the majority of satellites.  You figure it out.  Put 2 and 2 together, and what do you get?  Yes, 22, exactly.  So maybe you aren't as smart as you think you are, is all I'm saying.   Hate me if you must.

If you want to get right to the facts of the matter, fast forward about 6 minutes to skip the theme song at the beginning.

