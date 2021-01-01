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Operation Synthetic Slaves - Human 2.0 (Mandatory RNA JAB!)
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14687 views • January 01, 2021
GMO zombies from vaccines, nanoparticles for your brain from DNA harvesting PCR tests & much more
They collecting everyone's DNA for a few reasons. A.) they are searching for certain rh- blood type/line. B.) DNA is the currency of the future. Private military contractors have bought DNA results because DNA can be turned into binary code and downloaded into a super computer.
"Emergencies" have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded - and once they are suspended it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist. (Friedrich Hayek-Law, Legislation and Liberty,Vol3 1979
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dgmfln86Jk4M/
They collecting everyone's DNA for a few reasons. A.) they are searching for certain rh- blood type/line. B.) DNA is the currency of the future. Private military contractors have bought DNA results because DNA can be turned into binary code and downloaded into a super computer.
"Emergencies" have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded - and once they are suspended it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist. (Friedrich Hayek-Law, Legislation and Liberty,Vol3 1979
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dgmfln86Jk4M/
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