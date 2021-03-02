© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lukewarm, Closed Churches Now Opening Up to Push Vaccines! JD Farag [mirrored]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
702 views • March 02, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Prophecy Update 2021-02-28 - Why?" posted on JDFarag.org.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3OHgzNjZ4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
.
Pastor JD answers the “why” question, as it relates to the church of Jesus Christ being so divided and confused in these last days.
.
RESOURCE LINKS:
- Christianity Today - Should Pastors Speak Up About the COVID-19 Vaccine? https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2020/december-web-only/should-pastors-speak-up-about-covid-19-vaccine.html
- The Christian Post - 2,700 evangelicals warn against politicizing coronavirus, urge Christians to take vaccine https://www.christianpost.com/news/2700-evangelicals-warn-against-politicizing-coronavirus-urge-christians-to-take-vaccine.html
- Pew Research - Intent to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Rises to 60% as Confidence in R&D Process Increases https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2020/12/03/intent-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine-rises-to-60-as-confidence-in-research-and-development-process-increases/
- Baptist News Global, Public health officials find churches are ideal sites for COVID vaccine clinics https://baptistnews.com/article/public-health-officials-find-churches-are-ideal-sites-for-covid-vaccine-clinics/
- The Washington Post, “Churches pair up with clinics to deliver coronavirus vaccine to those who need it most” https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/churches-coronavirus-vaccine-clinics/2021/02/10/522025f8-6b17-11eb-ba56-d7e2c8defa31_story.html
- USA Today, “Faith groups step up to host vaccine sites. Why churches are key places, especially for people of color” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/02/24/covid-vaccine-sites-churches-offer-vaccinations-help-us-rollout/4550240001/
- News12 New Jersey, “Churches across the Garden State prepare to open as vaccine centers” https://newjersey.news12.com/churches-across-the-garden-state-prepare-to-open-as-vaccine-centers
- Florida Phoenix News, Churches as venues for COVID vaccinations — ‘They ultimately trust the pastor’ https://www.floridaphoenix.com/2021/02/08/churches-as-venues-for-covid-vaccinations-they-ultimately-trust-the-pastor/
- Tampa Bay Times, “Local pastors call for more vaccinations in communities of color” https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2021/02/03/local-pastors-call-for-more-vaccinations-in-communities-of-color/
- NJ News, “New Jersey ministers get their COVID vaccinations. Now they can spread the word” https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/02/nj-ministers-get-their-covid-vaccinations-now-they-can-spread-the-word.html
- Pastor James Coates, Grace Life Church, Edmonton, Alberta Canada, "Directing Government to its Duty” Romans 13:1-4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh6nXD4Rtg0
- Prophecy Update, “The Mask Mandate” - July 26th, 2020 https://youtu.be/0ayBZF06nh0 https://subsplash.com/+d6kc/lb/mi/+fwm8nyq?embed=true
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3OHgzNjZ4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
.
Pastor JD answers the “why” question, as it relates to the church of Jesus Christ being so divided and confused in these last days.
.
RESOURCE LINKS:
- Christianity Today - Should Pastors Speak Up About the COVID-19 Vaccine? https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2020/december-web-only/should-pastors-speak-up-about-covid-19-vaccine.html
- The Christian Post - 2,700 evangelicals warn against politicizing coronavirus, urge Christians to take vaccine https://www.christianpost.com/news/2700-evangelicals-warn-against-politicizing-coronavirus-urge-christians-to-take-vaccine.html
- Pew Research - Intent to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Rises to 60% as Confidence in R&D Process Increases https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2020/12/03/intent-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine-rises-to-60-as-confidence-in-research-and-development-process-increases/
- Baptist News Global, Public health officials find churches are ideal sites for COVID vaccine clinics https://baptistnews.com/article/public-health-officials-find-churches-are-ideal-sites-for-covid-vaccine-clinics/
- The Washington Post, “Churches pair up with clinics to deliver coronavirus vaccine to those who need it most” https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/churches-coronavirus-vaccine-clinics/2021/02/10/522025f8-6b17-11eb-ba56-d7e2c8defa31_story.html
- USA Today, “Faith groups step up to host vaccine sites. Why churches are key places, especially for people of color” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/02/24/covid-vaccine-sites-churches-offer-vaccinations-help-us-rollout/4550240001/
- News12 New Jersey, “Churches across the Garden State prepare to open as vaccine centers” https://newjersey.news12.com/churches-across-the-garden-state-prepare-to-open-as-vaccine-centers
- Florida Phoenix News, Churches as venues for COVID vaccinations — ‘They ultimately trust the pastor’ https://www.floridaphoenix.com/2021/02/08/churches-as-venues-for-covid-vaccinations-they-ultimately-trust-the-pastor/
- Tampa Bay Times, “Local pastors call for more vaccinations in communities of color” https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2021/02/03/local-pastors-call-for-more-vaccinations-in-communities-of-color/
- NJ News, “New Jersey ministers get their COVID vaccinations. Now they can spread the word” https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/02/nj-ministers-get-their-covid-vaccinations-now-they-can-spread-the-word.html
- Pastor James Coates, Grace Life Church, Edmonton, Alberta Canada, "Directing Government to its Duty” Romans 13:1-4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh6nXD4Rtg0
- Prophecy Update, “The Mask Mandate” - July 26th, 2020 https://youtu.be/0ayBZF06nh0 https://subsplash.com/+d6kc/lb/mi/+fwm8nyq?embed=true
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.