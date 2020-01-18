© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Now Hampered By Bad Boeing Software
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • January 18, 2020
Every Jstonnected To The Internet And Ransom Ware Will Bring down A Boeing Jet - And The Pilots Have "NO" Internet Off Switch - the Image Is A Crashed Boeing 737 Off Of Jacarta We Never Read About
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.