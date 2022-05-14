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Diamond Walking - both ACLs torn (5-11-2022)
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33 views • May 14, 2022
She tore her first ACL/CCL on Oct 22nd, 2021 and the second one on April 19th, 2022. Here she is 3 weeks later from second tear.
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