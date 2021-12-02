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PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA SAYS OMICRON VACCINE READY IN LESS THAN 100 DAYS
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92 views • December 02, 2021
PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA THE MAN WHO HAS NOT TACKEN HIS OWN COMPANIES VACCINE, SAYS THEY WILL HAVE A OMICRON VACCINE READY IN LESS THAN 100 DAYS. NO THANKS.
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