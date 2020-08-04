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The Emperor Has No Clothes
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35 views • August 04, 2020
COVID-19 is alleged to be an RNA virus, so the RNA will be in your body as soon as you are infected. However, many with mild or no symptoms are unsure whether they can relax or not because they might have developed immunity to the virus without knowing.
That has led to a surge of interest in antibody tests, with people lining up for blood draws to see if they have had the infection
But are antibodies a good indicator for immunity? Are these tests reliable? Can vaccines help you develop immunity?
Find out in our newest video, where we explore our immune system and the antibody theory to answer all those questions and more.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content.
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Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice.
https://lyranara.info/contact/
That has led to a surge of interest in antibody tests, with people lining up for blood draws to see if they have had the infection
But are antibodies a good indicator for immunity? Are these tests reliable? Can vaccines help you develop immunity?
Find out in our newest video, where we explore our immune system and the antibody theory to answer all those questions and more.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content.
https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation.
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Your support keeps us going and is much appreciated!
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice.
https://lyranara.info/contact/
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