LET THE HUNGER GAMES BEGIN - The Fullerton Informer

He's right on point!

You cannot serve two masters!





Just like you cannot support the system of control that is ruining your life and treating you as if you are a #Slave! These people have the audacity to claim they "Protect and Serve" (At least the LEOs do)





and to "do the will of the PEOPLE"

Have you ever witnessed THAT?





I've been around over 50 years and I've NEVER SEEN IT!

What you call "Government" is a #Corporation that has deceived the people into believing they are "government"





Then they "Rule over you" like a peasant under "Maritime Admiralty Law"

which REQUIRES YOUR CONSENT! I've never consented to that!

And neither has anyone else!





The entire system is set up on #Fraud and Deception

Using THEIR RULES to claim that you "consent" to being ruled by them





The best part is they don't NEED your "consent"

Because if you fail to object to their claims, they claim that you gave them "Implied Consent" by failing to object or failing to act in some way





The entire thing is technically a "Private Society"

which you MUST ENTER VOLUNTARILY!





Which is why they deceive you first!

#Schools are Rockefeller funded brainwashing centers

used to break the mind and spirit of children as they tell them LIES





original video:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/35Mc3eH2c5w5/