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C'est l'armée qui a libéré le Professeur Fourtillan !
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41 views • July 22, 2021
21 juillet 2021 : https://odysee.com/@ArtemisiaCollege:7/cest-larmee-qui-a-libere-le-professeur-fourtillan:e
Artémisia Collège : https://odysee.com/@ArtemisiaCollege:7
@ArtemisiaCollege
Interview exceptionnelle du Professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan en exclusivité pour La Minute De Ricardo (Richard Boutry) ! Il est sorti de prison il y a de cela quelques jours, injustement condamné pendant plusieurs mois et il s’adresse à vous tous !
https://www.laminutedericardo.com/LMDR/urgent-interview-exclusive-du-professeur-fourtillan/
Artémisia Collège : https://odysee.com/@ArtemisiaCollege:7
@ArtemisiaCollege
Interview exceptionnelle du Professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan en exclusivité pour La Minute De Ricardo (Richard Boutry) ! Il est sorti de prison il y a de cela quelques jours, injustement condamné pendant plusieurs mois et il s’adresse à vous tous !
https://www.laminutedericardo.com/LMDR/urgent-interview-exclusive-du-professeur-fourtillan/
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