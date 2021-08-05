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Cannabis Sativa - The Magic Weed
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64 views • August 05, 2021
Documentary history of cannabis and hemp, exploring the myths and facts, as well as the cultural significance throughout history, of the intoxicating plant. From its origins in China 10,000 years ago, to its medical and recreational use, the documentary follows the plant's journey across every continent. Includes interviews and profiles of leading pro-legalisation advocates, including Howard Marks.
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