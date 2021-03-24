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Toxic, glowing chem clouds produced by bunkering at sea. UK 24.03.2021
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122 views • March 24, 2021
Bunker fuel cloud as THEY set up for the next weather warfare attack.
That glowing filth that's the marine cloud layer ..aka.. cloud brightening. No more dark nights..
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nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
That glowing filth that's the marine cloud layer ..aka.. cloud brightening. No more dark nights..
Shared from and subscribe to:
nobody 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjd_p942RjCK8-GmxC7SQFA/videos
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