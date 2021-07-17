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Horrific! - Five Jet Blue Airlines Pilots DEAD, Media Intentionally Hiding Vaxx Fears
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664 views • July 17, 2021
Stew Peters and Dr Ruby have some more info to share regarding pilots who have died consecutively after jabs. Authorities are trying to keep the lid on things, as usual.
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