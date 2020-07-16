© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Must we Confess in Order to be Eternally Saved? Romans 10:9-10
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • July 16, 2020
Grace Evangelical Society
Confession is an important part of the Christian life. But is it necessary to confess in order to be eternally saved? Dr. Bob Wilkin discusses Romans 10:9-10.
Confession is an important part of the Christian life. But is it necessary to confess in order to be eternally saved? Dr. Bob Wilkin discusses Romans 10:9-10.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.