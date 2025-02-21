Erev Shabat Worship 14, Year 2025 (from 2025-02-21)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Erev Shabat Mishkan Worship, played long time ago on 2025-02-21 (NO AI) with all it's imperfection as it is...
There is no transcript on my website, only the same worship which is not specified, though some of them also on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/category/music/music-mishkan/
Instruments: Ukulele, String & pad sounds, Piano, Guitar.
Just enjoy and give praise and thanks to Yeshua.