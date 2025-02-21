BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Erev Shabat Worship 14, Year 2025 (from 2025-02-21)
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
2 views • 1 day ago

Erev Shabat Mishkan Worship, played long time ago on 2025-02-21 (NO AI) with all it's imperfection as it is...


There is no transcript on my website, only the same worship which is not specified, though some of them also on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/category/music/music-mishkan/


Instruments: Ukulele, String & pad sounds, Piano, Guitar.


Just enjoy and give praise and thanks to Yeshua.

musicyeshuahebrewglorypraiseworshipsingingrecordingsabbathshabbataudiovoicehalleluyahkeyboardmusicalthanksgivingstringsukulelepadsmusical instrumentsbindernowskipipe organmishkanereverev shabat
