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Southern Pacific SP 4449 Returns, Best Night Shots!
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17 views • December 21, 2019
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
One of the most viewed, relevant and recommended steam train videos on Brighteon! SP Southern Pacific 4449 steam train all night shots in the dark. This was the last weekend of the 2019 ORHF Holiday Express at Oaks Park, OR. All of the trips were sold out!
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to like, share, and thanks for watching!
One of the most viewed, relevant and recommended steam train videos on Brighteon! SP Southern Pacific 4449 steam train all night shots in the dark. This was the last weekend of the 2019 ORHF Holiday Express at Oaks Park, OR. All of the trips were sold out!
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to like, share, and thanks for watching!
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