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Climate Crimes or Eco-shakedown (MIRRORED)
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89 views • December 15, 2019
Climate Crimes or Eco-shakedown (MIRRORED)
MIRRORED from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/4SB-cOs18UA
David Suzuki reportedly called for former PM Harper to be jailed for willful blindness to climate change evidence; but the data does not support the climate catastrophe model. And normally before jail, there's a trial, where evidence is key. In this clip, Michelle Stirling, Communications Manager for Friends of Science, explores the dark side of activism that seems to approach environmental negotiations in a manner bordering more on shakedown than good faith or fair dealings. See our report "Alberta's Proposed Carbon Tax: A Burden with No Benefit" at http://www.friendsofscience.org/index..
MIRRORED from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/4SB-cOs18UA
David Suzuki reportedly called for former PM Harper to be jailed for willful blindness to climate change evidence; but the data does not support the climate catastrophe model. And normally before jail, there's a trial, where evidence is key. In this clip, Michelle Stirling, Communications Manager for Friends of Science, explores the dark side of activism that seems to approach environmental negotiations in a manner bordering more on shakedown than good faith or fair dealings. See our report "Alberta's Proposed Carbon Tax: A Burden with No Benefit" at http://www.friendsofscience.org/index..
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