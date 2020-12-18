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Lemonhaze Events (post pandemic)
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30 views • December 18, 2020
Interview with Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze, originally launched in 2015 as an ancillary data service provider for the Washington State cannabis industry. As Lemonhaze grew they recognized that while data is very important, there was a need for more industry face-to-face connection.
Lemonhaze expanded and launched "speed dating" events for brands to meet one-on-one with specific target audiences including buyers, managers, executives, owners and budtenders as well as to interact with other industry professionals.
Because of the pandemic, meetings between brands and stores pivoted online. Data is still a big portion of the Lemonhaze suite of products, including the newly released quarterly white paper on a variety of topics that are important to the industry.
Guest:
Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-yauger-95209b37/
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Lemonhaze Intro
04:00 - Data: Top 10 Charts
08:30 - M&A in 2016
10:36 - first budtender party
13:39 - Pivoting post-pandemic
21:38 - Budtender Reports
24:11 - B2B speed dating
29:04 - Live Events: Golf
32:21 - W/S Order Preferences
37:37 - Ordering with Tech
38:52 - Raising Capital in 2021
43:49 - Lower Valuations in 2020
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 601 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Lemonhaze expanded and launched "speed dating" events for brands to meet one-on-one with specific target audiences including buyers, managers, executives, owners and budtenders as well as to interact with other industry professionals.
Because of the pandemic, meetings between brands and stores pivoted online. Data is still a big portion of the Lemonhaze suite of products, including the newly released quarterly white paper on a variety of topics that are important to the industry.
Guest:
Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-yauger-95209b37/
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Lemonhaze Intro
04:00 - Data: Top 10 Charts
08:30 - M&A in 2016
10:36 - first budtender party
13:39 - Pivoting post-pandemic
21:38 - Budtender Reports
24:11 - B2B speed dating
29:04 - Live Events: Golf
32:21 - W/S Order Preferences
37:37 - Ordering with Tech
38:52 - Raising Capital in 2021
43:49 - Lower Valuations in 2020
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 601 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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