Lemonhaze Events (post pandemic)

Interview with Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze, originally launched in 2015 as an ancillary data service provider for the Washington State cannabis industry. As Lemonhaze grew they recognized that while data is very important, there was a need for more industry face-to-face connection.Lemonhaze expanded and launched "speed dating" events for brands to meet one-on-one with specific target audiences including buyers, managers, executives, owners and budtenders as well as to interact with other industry professionals.Because of the pandemic, meetings between brands and stores pivoted online. Data is still a big portion of the Lemonhaze suite of products, including the newly released quarterly white paper on a variety of topics that are important to the industry.Guest:Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze.com------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Lemonhaze Intro04:00 - Data: Top 10 Charts08:30 - M&A in 201610:36 - first budtender party13:39 - Pivoting post-pandemic21:38 - Budtender Reports24:11 - B2B speed dating29:04 - Live Events: Golf32:21 - W/S Order Preferences37:37 - Ordering with Tech38:52 - Raising Capital in 202143:49 - Lower Valuations in 2020Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 601 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.