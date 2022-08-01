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My voicemail for Carol Crawford of the CDC on how to stop COVID misinformation
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stkirsc

Published July 31, 2022

I wanted to make a public record that I reached out to the CDC suggesting how to put a stop to the spread of COVID misinformation. This 10 minute video documents my efforts.

I'm going to post this to YouTube as well to see how many seconds it lasts before they censor it.

The YouTube version is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNsUCpnwzYg

So you can see whether it was censored.

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cdcdebatehow tovoicemailsteve kirschcarol crawfordstop covid misinformationstkirsc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy