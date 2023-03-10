During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States

https://gettr.com/post/p2axohs3e1f

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao Zedong rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States, where people allied to social justice get all the benefits while those expressing dissenting views get fired and canceled.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：文化大革命时期，人们靠向毛泽东效忠而不是靠能力获得提拔，这与美国当前的觉醒运动有相似之处。在觉醒运动中，那些支持“社会正义”的人会得到所有好处，而那些表达不同意见的人则遭到解雇和封杀。





