During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States

https://gettr.com/post/p2axohs3e1f
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao Zedong rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States, where people allied to social justice get all the benefits while those expressing dissenting views get fired and canceled.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：文化大革命时期，人们靠向毛泽东效忠而不是靠能力获得提拔，这与美国当前的觉醒运动有相似之处。在觉醒运动中，那些支持“社会正义”的人会得到所有好处，而那些表达不同意见的人则遭到解雇和封杀。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.