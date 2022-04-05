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Ukraine False Flag Attack: How Did it Take the Mayor of Bucha Four Days to Notice He Had 80 Slaughtered Bodies on His Streets?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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50 views • April 05, 2022
The title says it all. You will have to watch the video to see what myself and Coach Gonzo Red Pill have to say about this obvious deadly false flag and built in hoax.

Related videos:

Bucha: More Lies
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0qcv4bYPlo

AZOV EMERGENCY EVAC CHOPPER SHOT DOWN IN MARIUPOL! MANY TOP STAFF KILLED IN FAILED ESCAPE ATTEMPT!
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rffKl5PuIWSH/

UKRAINE MASSACRES CIVILIANS IN BUCHA THEN BLAMES IT ON RUSSIA - VIDEO EXPLANATION
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHPL2pTuadJ/

DEAD UKRAINIAN FALSE-FLAG 'ZOMBIE' GETS UP AFTER CAMERA MOVES ON
FreeEarthRepublic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRKttFgHRvSF/


Related links:

The Mayor on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=270161321982745

https://srbin.info/en/svet/ukrajinski-vojnici-u-lavovu-vezuju-rome-za-bandere-i-prskaju-ih-po-licu-bojom/

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/03/world/ukraine-russia-war#scenes-of-desperation-and-death-as-the-russians-retreat-from-suburbs-outside-kyiv

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3445989-bucha-liberated-from-russian-invaders-mayor.html

https://www.foxnews.com/world/russian-controlled-areas-ukraine-capital-kyiv-show-evidence-war-crimes


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Keywords
falseflagrussiaukrainebuchamassacre
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