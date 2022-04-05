© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine False Flag Attack: How Did it Take the Mayor of Bucha Four Days to Notice He Had 80 Slaughtered Bodies on His Streets?
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • April 05, 2022
The title says it all. You will have to watch the video to see what myself and Coach Gonzo Red Pill have to say about this obvious deadly false flag and built in hoax.
Related videos:
Bucha: More Lies
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0qcv4bYPlo
AZOV EMERGENCY EVAC CHOPPER SHOT DOWN IN MARIUPOL! MANY TOP STAFF KILLED IN FAILED ESCAPE ATTEMPT!
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rffKl5PuIWSH/
UKRAINE MASSACRES CIVILIANS IN BUCHA THEN BLAMES IT ON RUSSIA - VIDEO EXPLANATION
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHPL2pTuadJ/
DEAD UKRAINIAN FALSE-FLAG 'ZOMBIE' GETS UP AFTER CAMERA MOVES ON
FreeEarthRepublic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRKttFgHRvSF/
Related links:
The Mayor on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=270161321982745
https://srbin.info/en/svet/ukrajinski-vojnici-u-lavovu-vezuju-rome-za-bandere-i-prskaju-ih-po-licu-bojom/
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/03/world/ukraine-russia-war#scenes-of-desperation-and-death-as-the-russians-retreat-from-suburbs-outside-kyiv
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3445989-bucha-liberated-from-russian-invaders-mayor.html
https://www.foxnews.com/world/russian-controlled-areas-ukraine-capital-kyiv-show-evidence-war-crimes
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
Bucha: More Lies
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0qcv4bYPlo
AZOV EMERGENCY EVAC CHOPPER SHOT DOWN IN MARIUPOL! MANY TOP STAFF KILLED IN FAILED ESCAPE ATTEMPT!
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rffKl5PuIWSH/
UKRAINE MASSACRES CIVILIANS IN BUCHA THEN BLAMES IT ON RUSSIA - VIDEO EXPLANATION
Simplicius76
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHPL2pTuadJ/
DEAD UKRAINIAN FALSE-FLAG 'ZOMBIE' GETS UP AFTER CAMERA MOVES ON
FreeEarthRepublic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRKttFgHRvSF/
Related links:
The Mayor on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=270161321982745
https://srbin.info/en/svet/ukrajinski-vojnici-u-lavovu-vezuju-rome-za-bandere-i-prskaju-ih-po-licu-bojom/
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/03/world/ukraine-russia-war#scenes-of-desperation-and-death-as-the-russians-retreat-from-suburbs-outside-kyiv
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3445989-bucha-liberated-from-russian-invaders-mayor.html
https://www.foxnews.com/world/russian-controlled-areas-ukraine-capital-kyiv-show-evidence-war-crimes
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.