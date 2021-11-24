MUST HEAR****TESTIMONY****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 14

After the flood evil demons and the fallen angels were at it again. They began to use Cush, Nimrod and his wife/mother Semiramis to practice all matter of evil. It is from Satan, fallen angels and them we have all this evil paganism today. The names have changed but still the same evil demonic spirit fallen angels just warmed up again into different vessels and names.



Ezekiel 8:13 He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do.



Ezekiel 8:14 Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the LORD'S house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz.



Acts 7:48 Howbeit the Most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet,



1 Corinthians 3:16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?



Matthew 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.



Everything you think is, IS NOT, and everything you think IS NOT, is.



The church system is a pagan satanic denominational religious system. Christ is not in there but in his people, those who truly belong to him, he has been bringing them out of the lies, paganism and WAKING THEM UP. Praise The Most High.



Pray that you come to Christ while there is still time. Thanks for watching. Blessings.



Act 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya (My Saviour) Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.