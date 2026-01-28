Merz privately admitted that it's impossible to recruit a large army in Germany, because then it would consist mainly of Muslim migrants — Tucker Carlson

➖"It's interesting that Merz admitted, at least privately, that they can't increase the size of the German armed forces, because in that case they would predominantly consist of Muslims. Germans have stopped having children, while Muslims are having them. And no one in Germany wants to give weapons to hundreds of thousands of Muslims. Because they're worried about the possible consequences of this step. So they can't afford to strengthen the Bundeswehr right now," said Carlson