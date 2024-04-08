Grim Operations have been Underway - to Retrieve Bodies of Victims Executed & Unearthed Again by Bulldozers, by the Israeli army - al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Since morning, operations have been underway to retrieve bodies of victims executed by the Israeli army at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Cynthia... I think many of the decomposed bodies are the 100's of dead that were previously buried in the courtyard cemetery. They were bulldozed by Israel a few days ago before the IDF left the area, and now must be reburied and the bodies are now unknown whom they are.

Horrible... There are several more videos of this operation. One may be enough for me to post...