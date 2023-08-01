© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
WHY YOU NEED MEGA DOSES OF IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3BAEKqd
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERY
WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3DCL993
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
WARNING Taking LUGOLS IODINE & VITAMIN C on the Same Day!
Lugols Iodine can and will give people a wide array of detox and healing benefits when used safely and correctly.
But there is a huge mistake many people make when ingesting Lugols Iodine and that is with consuming specific things that are rich in vitamin C way to close to Lugols Iodine and you really want to make sure you are not doing this!
If you are someone that wants to learn fully about why I am giving a warning about taking Lugols Iodine and Vitamin C (from food, liquids, or supplements) on the same day make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/