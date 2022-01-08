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One on One W AZ Gov. Candidate Kari Lake
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55 views • January 08, 2022
Ben Swann, December 9, 2021
Our interview with former News Anchor turned Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake. She talks about how she plans to make AZ the most free state in the country when it comes to medical freedom and free speech.
https://sovren.media/video/one-on-one-w-az-gov-candidate-kari-lake-477.html
Our interview with former News Anchor turned Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake. She talks about how she plans to make AZ the most free state in the country when it comes to medical freedom and free speech.
https://sovren.media/video/one-on-one-w-az-gov-candidate-kari-lake-477.html
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