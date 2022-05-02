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The FDA Approved Remdesivir Based on a Trial in Which 3 out of 53 Children Died
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14 views • May 02, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://needtoknow.news/2022/05/the-fda-approved-remdesivir-based-on-a-trial-in-which-3-out-of-53-children-died/
Remdesivir has now been approved by the FDA in children and babies as young as 28 days old, weighing as little as six pounds. Gilead, the manufacturer of remdesivir performed its human clinical drug trial using only 53 children, and three of them died. Dr. Meryl Nass said, “Over 70% had an adverse reaction, 21% had a serious adverse event, and three of the children died. Because there was no control group, it’s unclear how either Gilead or the FDA determined that the drug benefited children, because there’s nothing to compare it to.” The drug received approval quickly which may be due to Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the US Army both receiving a portion of the royalties for the drug.
Link for video: https://rumble.com/v133ckl-child-sacrifice-the-fda-approved-remdesivir.html
Article link: https://lorphicweb.com/child-sacrifice-the-fda-approved-remdesivir-based-on-a-trial-in-which-3-out-of-53-children-died/
Remdesivir has now been approved by the FDA in children and babies as young as 28 days old, weighing as little as six pounds. Gilead, the manufacturer of remdesivir performed its human clinical drug trial using only 53 children, and three of them died. Dr. Meryl Nass said, “Over 70% had an adverse reaction, 21% had a serious adverse event, and three of the children died. Because there was no control group, it’s unclear how either Gilead or the FDA determined that the drug benefited children, because there’s nothing to compare it to.” The drug received approval quickly which may be due to Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the US Army both receiving a portion of the royalties for the drug.
Link for video: https://rumble.com/v133ckl-child-sacrifice-the-fda-approved-remdesivir.html
Article link: https://lorphicweb.com/child-sacrifice-the-fda-approved-remdesivir-based-on-a-trial-in-which-3-out-of-53-children-died/
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