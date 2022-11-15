Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comedy cartoon of Bill Gates NAILS it (mirrored)
552 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 14 days ago |

Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-

https://youtu.be/zGlVTm2qlzE

This was two years plus ago and it is still relevant now


Please buy me a cuppa or a beer

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/RottenPolitics


Sign up to my website

everything i create goes on there

web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/

Merchandise all on the web site folks


Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics

GETTR https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics


Rotten Politics

https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenPolitics

Rotten to the core

https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenToTheCore

Discord

https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n

Guilded

https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2


Odysee

https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a

Gab

https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics​​​

twitter

https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten​​​​​

@PoliticsRotten


Design arts provided by https://the99concepts.com/

if you wish to get your own he can be contacted here

[email protected]

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket