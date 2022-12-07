Donetsk - During the Remembering Dinner for Alexis - Another Grad Attack by US-BACKED Ukrop Satanic Nazis - 6 Civilians Killed, many wounded. - Russell 'Texas' Bentley, 120622

Russell 'Texas' Bentley shared the following, on his Telegram.

Youth Center in DonetskTwo hours later, during the remembering dinner for Alexis, another Grad attack by US-BACKED ukrop satanic Nazis, six civilians killed, many wounded, SO FAR TODAY

300 meters from where we were remembering is where ONE of the Grads hit. It was 100 meters behind the church that got hit yesterday.



