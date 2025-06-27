The Messenger Muhammad Pbuh is in the Bible By Ahmed Deedat

::::::::Pbuh means I wish him Peace and blessings be ypon him from the creator

Ahmed Husein Deedat (Gujarati: અહમદ હુસેન દીદત; Urdu: احمد حسین دیدات Arabic: احمد حسين ديدات), also known as Ahmed Deedat (1 July 1918 – 8 August 2005), was a self-taught Muslim thinker, author, and orator on Comparative Religion from South Africa.[3][1] He was best known as a Muslim missionary, who held numerous inter-religious public debates with evangelical Christians, as well as video lectures on Islam, Christianity, and the Bible.