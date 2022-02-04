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JR Majewski Calls Out The GOP Leadership For Ignoring The Jan 6 Political Prisoners
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0 view • February 04, 2022
Congressional Candidate JR Majewski believes the GOP has largely turned its back on the January 6th political prisoners, with few exceptions. This is where “we the people” need to make our voices heard that we will not allow their constitutional rights to be violated anymore.
JR Majewski will be a speaker at tomorrow’s American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny, which will also feature speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke and Mindy Robinson. The focus of this event will be on ACTION and how YOU can be a part of ending the medical tyranny surrounding covid-19, the “vaccines” and mask mandates once and for all. Use code JR for $10 off registration at http://americanactionsummit.com.
JR Majewski will be a speaker at tomorrow’s American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny, which will also feature speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke and Mindy Robinson. The focus of this event will be on ACTION and how YOU can be a part of ending the medical tyranny surrounding covid-19, the “vaccines” and mask mandates once and for all. Use code JR for $10 off registration at http://americanactionsummit.com.
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