The commonality of these federal agencies is that they are extremely compromised, and it took four years for Congress to start the investigation of the source of the CCP virus

https://gettr.com/post/p2g0gql8e26
这些联邦机构的共通性就是他们极度的妥协，花了整整4年国会才开始启动中共病毒朔源调查，并陆续作出结论。100多万美国人已经为此付出了生命的代价，中共释放病毒导致全球经济跌入低谷。经济繁荣的时代已被扼杀。
The commonality of these federal agencies is that they are extremely compromised, and it took four full years for Congress to start the investigation of the source of the Chinese Communist virus and to make conclusions one after another. More than one million Americans have paid for this with their lives, and the release of the virus by the Chinese Communist Party has caused the global economy to plunge into a depression. An era of economic prosperity has been snuffed out.
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
