⚡️IRGC aerospace forces launch of Emad medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) toward Kuwait early this morning

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⚡️ The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of Emad medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) toward Kuwait early this morning. (or last night for US time? - I added this to text last night, on the ship video.)
It is somewhat unusual to use MRBMs, given that SRBMs could be used instead; the reason for this choice is not clear.