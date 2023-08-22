El Salvador Day 4

Day 4 in El Salvador consisted of moving out of San Salvador to Santa Tecla. The AirBnB that we moved to wasn’t ideal and I had to make a trip to Walmart to buy sheets. So we took lots of pictures of what is sold at Walmart here with some prices so that we could do a comparison to Canada. We ate at a roadside restaurant as well as at Bennigans in Santa Tecla. We also went for a walk around El Cafetalon Park.
