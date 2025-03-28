BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Germany: Bye-Bye Olaf 🤡 Scholz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
84 views • 1 month ago

We'll miss Olaf. He was fun to poke fun at.

Just kidding. No one will miss you Olaf. Bye b*tch...

Adding, from Maria Z about the new attack, video posted this morning: 

Zakharova: Kiev’s Terrorist Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure Continue

Maria Zakharova has condemned the ongoing terrorist attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure by the Kiev regime, describing it as further proof of Ukraine's inability to engage in meaningful negotiations. She stressed that Kiev lacks the political will for peace.

Zakharova also noted that the strike on the "Sudzha" gas distribution station was likely carried out with the assistance of France and the UK. She added that Zelensky has failed to honor the moratorium on attacks against Russian energy facilities.

ℹ️The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a terrorism investigation following the Ukrainian military’s repeated sabotage of the "Sudzha" gas distribution station.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
