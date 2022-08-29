Stew Peters Full Show DC BANS Unvaxxed From School.

Stew Peters Show, an innocent 4-year-old was ripped out of class for enjoying his schooling, mask-free. California attorney Tracy Henderson and the child's father, Shawn join the show to detail the continuing Covid takeover and more!

John DiGirolamo, esteemed book author, joins us today to talk about the tactics used to lure children on the web. How does Big Tech encourage the manipulation and extortion of your children?

An innocent 4-year-old was ripped out of class for enjoying his schooling, mask-free. California attorney Tracy Henderson and the child's father, Shawn join the show to detail the continuing Covid takeover and more!

The war for personal freedom is FAR from OVER! Disney is finally facing the consequences of their own actions! Leslie Manookian is backing the fight for freedom of Disney employees.