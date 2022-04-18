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Bunyip PA13 Water Powered Water Pump
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70 views • April 18, 2022
Replacing a number 5 Ram pump at Mungalli Falls with a Bunyip PA13 Pump with a 85 mm piston. The Bunyip PA13 is using the old drive pipe that has been in place for 50+ years. Fall is around 1.8 metre after friction loss, drive or supply pipe is a 3" or 75 mm NB steel pipe and 20 metres long. Flow down the supply pipe is around 4 lts per second. And is pumping around 6 lts per min or 8,600 lts per day to a hight of 45 metres.
In this site, if we change the supply pipe to a 100 mm because there is plenty of flow in the creek to support a 125 mm pipe which is the biggest flow the PA13 pump can handle of 8 lts/sec. At 6 lts/sec the output would be around 9 lts/min or 13,000 lts in 24 hours.
In this site, if we change the supply pipe to a 100 mm because there is plenty of flow in the creek to support a 125 mm pipe which is the biggest flow the PA13 pump can handle of 8 lts/sec. At 6 lts/sec the output would be around 9 lts/min or 13,000 lts in 24 hours.
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