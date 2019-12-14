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Mothers share their stories, Black Lives Interrupted, Hartford, CT.
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24 views • December 14, 2019
A forum on children's health in the Latino and Afro American Communities, held in Hartford, CT. In this clip mothers from NY share the trauma of losing their inalienable right to send their healthy children to public school, because NY State repealed the religious exemption on June 13th, 2019.
26 thousand healthy school children cannot attend public school due to the repeal.
26 thousand healthy school children cannot attend public school due to the repeal.
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