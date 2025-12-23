How US Robbed 3,6К Tons of its Citizens’ Gold in 1933

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: How US robbed 3,6К (estimates vary) tons of its citizens’ gold
On April 5, 1933, millions of Americans woke up to a shocking reality: owning gold had become a federal crime.
President Roosevelt confiscated America’s gold and reset its price overnight — devaluing the dollar, easing debt, & changing the rules of money by decree.
💰 In just 30 days, over 3,600 tons of gold were taken from citizens — all “to save the economy.”
Most Americans didn’t even realize they were being deceived.
Key Details on the 1933 Gold Confiscation:
Total Amount: Estimates range from over 600 tons to over 2,600 or 3,600 tons, with some estimates suggesting 4,500–6,000 tons of total US reserves.
Compensation: Citizens were paid $20.67 per ounce.
Goal: The action was intended to stabilize the economy during the Great Depression.
Exemptions: Rare coins, gold used in industry (dentists, jewelers), and amounts under $100 were exempted.
Penalties: Violations could result in a $10,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.