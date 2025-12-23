BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How US Robbed 3,6К Tons of its Citizens’ Gold in 1933
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 hours ago

THROWBACK: How US robbed 3,6К (estimates vary) tons of its citizens’ gold

On April 5, 1933, millions of Americans woke up to a shocking reality: owning gold had become a federal crime.

President Roosevelt confiscated America’s gold and reset its price overnight — devaluing the dollar, easing debt, & changing the rules of money by decree.

💰 In just 30 days, over 3,600 tons of gold were taken from citizens — all “to save the economy.”

Most Americans didn’t even realize they were being deceived.

Key Details on the 1933 Gold Confiscation:

Total Amount: Estimates range from over 600 tons to over 2,600 or 3,600 tons, with some estimates suggesting 4,500–6,000 tons of total US reserves.

Compensation: Citizens were paid $20.67 per ounce.

Goal: The action was intended to stabilize the economy during the Great Depression.

Exemptions: Rare coins, gold used in industry (dentists, jewelers), and amounts under $100 were exempted.

Penalties: Violations could result in a $10,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.  


