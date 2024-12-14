BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You in Bondage To a Demonic Spirit
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
24 views • 4 months ago

The Problem is those in bondage don’t realize they are bound? Why do people remain in bondage, Fear?

 

If you were in a prison cell and the door is locked eventually you feel completely safe.

 

You would be afraid to leave if the door was opened?

 

People fear God because the have the misconception, they are going to lose their freedom, when in fact the opposite is true.

 

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. John 8:32

 

The greatest question you can ask is “How is that working out for you?”

 

Maybe it’s time to give God a chance to set you free.

Keywords
psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
