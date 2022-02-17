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Exposing Germ Theory with Andrew Kaufman MD
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10 views • February 17, 2022
Exposing Germ Theory with Andrew Kaufman MD
Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins the Humanely Podcast to unwrap the media narrative and open new perspectives of thought. Daniel and Andrew probe into the inconsistencies surrounding virus isolation and reconsider what really makes us sick.
Virology in death row. Finally the truth comes out with the pangs of being fooled by experts.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/poBMBDk5HoX1/
Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins the Humanely Podcast to unwrap the media narrative and open new perspectives of thought. Daniel and Andrew probe into the inconsistencies surrounding virus isolation and reconsider what really makes us sick.
Virology in death row. Finally the truth comes out with the pangs of being fooled by experts.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/poBMBDk5HoX1/
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