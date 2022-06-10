ELO - Don't Bring Me Down 😍 Remix w_ Beautiful Shuffle Grrls

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I'm celebrating!
YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT I HAVE COMING...BUT WHAT I HAVE:
⚕️😷💊💉🩹🩺🩸BLOWS AWAY THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX;
⚖️⛓️🔫SHOWS THAT OUR 'CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM' ONLY SERVES CRIMINALS;
🧬🧫🔬💀EXPOSES THE CORORAVIRUS PSYOP FOR THE GENOCIDAL HOT GARBAGE THAT IT WAS WHEN I FIRST CALLED IT OUT - https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🦗
AND THIS IS ALL THANKS TO MEDIC PAUL GOSSELIN, WHO HAS NOW HAS HIS LICENSE TO PRACTICE MEDICINE REINSTATED...BUT NOT TO MURDER BABIES
#LBaC
Anyhoo, as I tweeted to President Donald John Trump - NEVER TELEGRAPH
I'll just end with this...as if anyone is reading this - YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE TRIED TURN MEDIC PAUL GOSSELIN INTO CANNIBAL HANNIBAL LECTER
🍽️😋WE'RE GUNNA HABS YOU SCUMBAGS FER DINNER🍽️😋
Credit to Randy Hargis: https://www.youtube.com/c/RandyHargis