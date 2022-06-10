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ELO - Don't Bring Me Down 😍 Remix w_ Beautiful Shuffle Grrls
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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91 views • June 10, 2022

I'm celebrating!


YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT I HAVE COMING...BUT WHAT I HAVE:


⚕️😷💊💉🩹🩺🩸BLOWS AWAY THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX;


⚖️⛓️🔫SHOWS THAT OUR 'CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM' ONLY SERVES CRIMINALS;


🧬🧫🔬💀EXPOSES THE CORORAVIRUS PSYOP FOR THE GENOCIDAL HOT GARBAGE THAT IT WAS WHEN I FIRST CALLED IT OUT - https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🦗


AND THIS IS ALL THANKS TO MEDIC PAUL GOSSELIN, WHO HAS NOW HAS HIS LICENSE TO PRACTICE MEDICINE REINSTATED...BUT NOT TO MURDER BABIES


#LBaC


Anyhoo, as I tweeted to President Donald John Trump - NEVER TELEGRAPH


I'll just end with this...as if anyone is reading this - YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE TRIED TURN MEDIC PAUL GOSSELIN INTO CANNIBAL HANNIBAL LECTER


🍽️😋WE'RE GUNNA HABS YOU SCUMBAGS FER DINNER🍽️😋


Credit to Randy Hargis: https://www.youtube.com/c/RandyHargis

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elocoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemicmedical licensevfbhomosexual banking mafiadr paul gosselinrandy hargisshuffle grrlsmedic paul gosselinmaine board of physicianspharmaceutical industrial complexcriminal justice systemdont bring me down
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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