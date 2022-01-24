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Dr Christian Northrup, board certified OBGYN doctor speaks out about female patents presenting with miscarriages and heavy bleeding (including post menopausal) post the vaccines
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374 views • January 24, 2022
Dr Christian Northrup, board certified OBGYN doctor speaks out about female patents presenting with miscarriages and heavy bleeding (including post menopausal) post the vaccines, and even vaginal bleeding in 6 month old baby girls.
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