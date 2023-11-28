Riccardo Bosi: It's Going Down

The world is moving exceptionally quickly.
The big reveals are coming thick and fast.
The evidence is right in front of us — it’s happening.
Force and fraud are the cardinal virtues in war.
The more fraud you use, the less force you need.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (28 November 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3yay10-australiaone-party-the-green-room-28-november-2023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.