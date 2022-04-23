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Answered Prayers & Moloch in Ukraine
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1273 views • April 23, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 04-20-2022.
Pastor Stan shares his experience during his fast and his attack Saturday Night. We also take a look at what is going on in Ukraine. According to Benjamin Fulford, the Khazarian Mafia witches, Satanists and neo-Naziz claim they have been preparing for 40 days "an incantation to cure Putin, and Russia".
00:00 Answered Prayers and Attack
07:17 Ukraine War turns Esoteric
15:37 Octagon Group in Switzerland
20:35 New Bill in Canada to seize your Property
22:22 Three Attempts on DJT’s Life
24:40 Poison in Tap Water
26:42 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
,
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AM3-oWYsj3A
Pastor Stan shares his experience during his fast and his attack Saturday Night. We also take a look at what is going on in Ukraine. According to Benjamin Fulford, the Khazarian Mafia witches, Satanists and neo-Naziz claim they have been preparing for 40 days "an incantation to cure Putin, and Russia".
00:00 Answered Prayers and Attack
07:17 Ukraine War turns Esoteric
15:37 Octagon Group in Switzerland
20:35 New Bill in Canada to seize your Property
22:22 Three Attempts on DJT’s Life
24:40 Poison in Tap Water
26:42 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
,
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AM3-oWYsj3A
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