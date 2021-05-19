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Dr Tenpenny and The Forensic Nurse, Rachel Celler, RN and Naturopath from Florida who also runs a healing and vaccine ReEducation ministry, The Forensic Nurse and Fisher of Men Ministries.
You may recognize her for her 9 minute CANCER LACED VACCINE VIDEO on social media.
She will explain her advanced knowledge about the DEATH FREQUENCIES and electroporation used on the cells during injection production that further weaponize the already cancer-laced shots. Click here to JOIN US on Instagram as we discuss the SORCERY behind these shots.
Find Rachel Celler at www.TheForensicNurse.org
If you enjoyed this discussion, just wait till you hear our DEEP DIVE on The Tenpenny Files Premium Podcast. Sign up today at https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership
Dr Tenpenny and The Forensic Nurse Rachel Celler