New Premiere Of Ontario, With Questionable Connections And Background, Declares Martial Law, And Gives Police Arrest Power For Any Noncompliance, Canada Beware

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I grew up in Canada and this isn't the same place. Sometimes I wonder if this Canada at all, or just a social experiment that went terribly wrong. On the other hand, not all Canada is Ontario, nor do they want to be. Take care Canadians, and beware America, it's heading this way rapidly through the blessing of our fine Democrats and RINO'S.