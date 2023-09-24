A Paralyzed Cat Lying On Sidewalk Crying For Help And No One Paid Attention Rescue Before & After

How's Paws
Mar 5, 2023
@How's Paws
We are saving any soul that suffers alone and no one listens her groan, We have 87 street cats (different ages) some of them were run over cars and suffering from paralysis and some of them are blind some of them have diseases more complicated, And also we have 21 dogs.
Unfortunately we just have only our house with our Self-effort, We wish if we had an entire country to gathering all those innocent souls together, But if we had shelter that's will be wonderful.
Actuality the situation is getting more difficult with each new case, but we cannot let any animal suffer, So we will continue, And we hope for your support.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVACRNSommQ
