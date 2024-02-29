Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Outrage Erupts Against Mayor of Georgia Sanctuary City
channel image
The New American
2320 Subscribers
95 views
Published 21 hours ago

The mayor of Athens, Georgia, hosted a press conference to address outrage over the murder of a nursing student by an illegal alien. When he attempted to weasel around the fact that his city was a sanctuary city, a few residents began yelling that he was lying. Today we look at some key moments from the press conference, and discuss the deceptive habits of people in power. Other topics in this episode include: @ 15:24 | The FBI is arresting a journalist from The Blaze for his J6 coverage; @ 23:01 | Mitch McConnell is stepping down from his Senate leadership position. We discuss the good and bad of his tenure; @ 32:34 | The governor of Texas just told the United Nations to go pound sand.

 

Keywords
migrationimmigrantsgeorgiasanctuary city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket