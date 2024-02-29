Outrage Erupts Against Mayor of Georgia Sanctuary City

The mayor of Athens, Georgia, hosted a press conference to address outrage over the murder of a nursing student by an illegal alien. When he attempted to weasel around the fact that his city was a sanctuary city, a few residents began yelling that he was lying. Today we look at some key moments from the press conference, and discuss the deceptive habits of people in power. Other topics in this episode include: @ 15:24 | The FBI is arresting a journalist from The Blaze for his J6 coverage; @ 23:01 | Mitch McConnell is stepping down from his Senate leadership position. We discuss the good and bad of his tenure; @ 32:34 | The governor of Texas just told the United Nations to go pound sand.

