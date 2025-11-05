BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jew Billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson pulled Trump’s strings for Israel - Israeli minister
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 1 day ago

Billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson personally pulled Trump’s strings for Israel - Israeli minister

🔊 Billionaire Zionist GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson would go to elected US officials and tell them, "This is what has to be done" in order to “take on the enemies of Israel,” says Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

"Sheldon, when I was ambassador, would do that time after time after time," he tells the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC). 

Every time Adelson met with Donald Trump, he talked to him about “doing the right thing” for Israel, Dermer says, adding that Israel “never had a friend like President Trump.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
