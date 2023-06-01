https://www.trunews.com/stream/xi-jinping-prepare-for-worst-case-scenario











XI JINPING: PREPARE FOR WORST-CASE SCENARIO

MAY 31

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the people of China to brace for the worst-case scenario to happen anytime soon between China and the USA. His warning follows a close encounter over the South China sea between an American spy plane and a Chinese fighter jet.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/31/23

